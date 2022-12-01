SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a very proud moment for one popular establishment in downtown Springfield, White Lion Brewing Company, being recognized on a national level.

The national recognition comes from Brewbound, a multimedia industry trade publication within the beer industry. Brewbound recently announced its 2022 award winners and class of rising stars and recognized large and small beverage-alcohol companies that thrived over the last year.

White Lion Brewing Company joins seven other emerging beverage companies to “keep an eye on.”

Ray Berry, the founder and president of White Lion Brewing Company told 22News, “We wouldn’t be where we are if it was not for the support of the City of Springfield, and Western Massachusetts. So any time we do something we always want to recognize the City of Springfield as our home.”

Berry adds in the new year they are hoping to continue expanding their company.