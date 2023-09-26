WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Interskate 91 South in Wilbraham is partnering with The Roller Skating Association (RSA) to launch the “Roll Model Program” for October’s National Roller Skating Month.

The National Roller Skating Month initiative is set to reinvent communities across the country. As a leading advocate for anti-bullying, mental health awareness, and roller skating’s many health benefits, the RSA continues to drive positive change.

This design was developed in collaboration with Young Men United’s Major Sk8 Therapy Program in North Carolina, allowing roller skating rinks to recognize and reward outstanding student role models. RSA’s commitment to social issues aligns seamlessly with the program’s goal of fostering an inclusive and supportive skating environment.

According to a new release from Interskate 91, besides being a pastime, roller skating is an expression of individuality, a social outlet, a symphony of music, and a place to create lifelong friendships. Whether you’re looking to explore new roller sports like artistic, speed skating, or roller hockey, or simply want to learn something fresh and exhilarating, roller skating is for you.

In addition, Interskate 91 stated besides being a place for social interaction, roller skating centers release endorphins, which contribute to both mental and physical well-being.

Interskate 91 says the activity engages over 640 muscles, including the heart, for a total body workout. Through roller skating, the RSA encourages people of all ages to live a healthy lifestyle.

As part of National Roller Skating Month, Interskate 91 South is giving out 35,000 free passes.

