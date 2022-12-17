AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Over in Agawam on Saturday, Wreaths Across America is taking place at 10 a.m.

Volunteers will lay wreaths at all of the headstones at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Their mission is to remember the fallen heroes and honor those that serve, as well as to teach the next generation the value of freedom, according to the Wreaths Across America website.

This event is participated in over 3,500 locations nationwide, and honors and remembers our nation’s veterans who have been laid to rest. Thousands of community members from all around the pioneer valley show out on this special day.

