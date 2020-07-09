Nationwide campaign aims to reduce high suicide rates among veterans

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States government is launching a nationwide campaign aimed at reducing high suicide rates among veterans.

According to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, in 2019 the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times the rate of non-veterans.

22News spoke with David Sutton, the western Massachusetts Director of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, about resources in the area for veterans.

The foundation, One Call Away, services veterans in distress, especially those with PTSD and helps give them the resources to recover.

In a statement to 22News, Sutton said in part:

They [veterans] need to be made aware that there are people out there that are willing to take the time to spend with them, to get them through any emotional crisis that’s going on. David Sutton, Western Massachusetts Director of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

The One Call Away foundation has an emergency hot line for veterans at (413)-367-8738.

For more resources and to learn how you can support veterans go to massmilitarysupportfoundation.org