Nationwide laptop shortage becoming a concern as back to school nears

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As back to school nears, there is a new concern; a nationwide laptop shortage as many schools adapt to remote learning.

Our socially distant summer is coming to an end, and in just a few short weeks a new academic school year will begin. As students across the region get ready for non-traditional school experience, preparing for it isn’t as easy as some had hoped.

Many unable to get their hands on a critical tool for virtual learning, that tool, a laptop.

According to a Supply Chain Management Review, the pandemic has halted China’s production of laptop parts, resulting in supply chain issues. PC Warehouse in West Springfield isn’t exempt, but they’re offering services to fix old computers which may help some families.

“That’s a big problem,” said Brian Zhang, general manager. “Many families have older computers they can upgrade them to repair it. Get them ready before school starts. If they want to invest in a new, one normally they wait a week or two so they have to plan ahead.”

And 22News is also hearing directly from tech companies this week. Laptop maker Acer is warning that it’s not even close to supply enough chrome books to support a virtual classroom experience.

NPD Group, a research firm found that laptop sales have been 20-40 percent higher every single week since March.

Screens, batteries, and processors are also seeing shipping delays, which analysts say could exacerbate the problem in the near future.