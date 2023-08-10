SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of enshrinement this Saturday, all things basketball were on full display in the city Thursday night.

Springfield-based NBA photographer Chris Marion held a photo exhibit in downtown Springfield. The exhibit shows the special moments Marion captured during the NBA`s 75th Anniversary celebration, at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The gallery included basketball superstars and legends from yesterday, as well as today.

“There were players seeing each other for the first time, in possibly years,” said Marion. “They were on championship games together and they went through a lot. There’s that real fraternity there and it was a wonderful experience.”

Marion says he hopes his exhibit can help basketball fans really understand the comradery of NBA players.