NBC Dateline episode of Lisa Ziegert’s murder to detail case from beginning

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night, only on 22News, Dateline will detail the cold case murder of Agawam resident Lisa Ziegert.

We have a sneak peek of Friday night’s two-hour special that shows how Ziegert’s family and law enforcement worked together for more than two decades to find and arrest the man who killed her.

“We’re hopeful it’ll be a representation of the work that was put in from 1992 up until to 2019 when this case was finally brought to a conclusion,” Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni said. The woman, Lisa Ziegert, was just 24-years-old when she was murdered in her hometown of Agawam.

She was abducted on the night of April 15, 1992, at a card shop in this area of walnut street extension. Her body was found four days later on Easter Sunday in a wooded area not too far from here.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but the case remained unsolved for more than 25 years without any leads or suspects.

Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni told 22News DNA phenotype testing narrowed down the list of suspects and led to the identification of West Springfield resident, Gary Schara.

“Forensic technology continued to advance and in 2016 we took advantage of what was really cutting edge technology and it allowed us given the sample that was preserved back from 1992 to get a lot of information and end up with a composite sketch of that individual’s face.” Anthony Gulluni, Hampden County District Attorney

Dateline’s two-hour episode Friday night will document the beginning of the homicide investigation in 1992 all the way up to Gary Schara’s guilty plea in September of 2019.

Schara was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. You can watch the Lisa Ziegert Dateline episode Friday night on 22News, at 9.