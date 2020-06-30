Nearby businesses, homeowners will miss out on Big E parking money this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cancellation of the Big E means visitors won’t be paying to park at local businesses and even people’s homes in September.

Each year, the Big E generates millions of dollars for the local economy. Local businesses rely on the fair every September for a boost, whether its through sales or parking.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware is one of many businesses that section off their parking lot for Big E guests. They said it’ll be a big loss not having that revenue, just like it will for local residents who use their property for big e parking.

“We usually do try to capitalize on the parking. This year will be a little different not having the foot traffic. But a lot of the locals and the neighbors around here,” said Store Manager Joe Ovelheiro at Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

Ovelheiro didn’t have a specific figure, but he told 22News the revenue made from Big E parking is significant and they also typically get in-store business from out of state visitors.