Nearly $20 million in gaming revenue generated at MGM Springfield in June

Hampden County

by: Jada Furlow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield made nearly $20 million in Gross Gaming Revenue in June.

The casino’s gross gaming revenue generated $5,258,959.10 from table games and $14,695,510.20 from gaming slots, totaling $19,954,469.30. 

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, as a category 1 resort casino, MGM Springfield is taxed on 25% of GGR which is allocated to several specific state funds such as local aid, transportation infrastructure, and education.

Currently, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $387 million in total taxes and assessments from MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston Harbor, which recently opened on June 23 of this year.

