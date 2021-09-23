Nearly 38,000 people attend The Big E on Massachusetts Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WLWP) – Thursday was Massachusetts Day at The Big E, and over 30,000 people, including Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, visited the fairgrounds.

In total, 37,604 people attended The Big E Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Eastern States Exposition. From food to agriculture, to local business, the state building celebrated all the things that makeup Massachusetts.

Officials reported a little over 37,242 people in attendance on Wednesday.