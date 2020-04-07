Closings and Delays
Nearly 500 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested over 2,000 individuals for COVID-19.

The health system released updated numbers Tuesday afternoon and 2,285 individuals have been tested. Of those numbers, 497 of those tests came back positive, 1,696 have come back negative and 97 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, 168 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and are hospitalized, 34 of whom are in critical care units. Eleven hospitalized patients are under investigation for COVID-19.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospitals.

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

