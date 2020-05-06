Nearly 6,000 people test positive for COVID-19 by Trinity Health

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 18,356 individuals for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported by Trinity Health, 11,870 came back negative, 5,902 are positive, and 584 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday there are now 70,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths.

