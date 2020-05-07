Nearly 8,000 individuals tested for COVID-19 within Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 7,978 individuals for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers, 6,580 have come back negative, 1,316 are positive and 82 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 89 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in critical care units and 18 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 82 confirmed, 12 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital- 2 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, there are now 72,025 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,420 deaths.