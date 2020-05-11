Nearly two months into shutdown, daycare businesses in Springfield struggling financially

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Child care businesses have taken a huge financial hit, not to mention the burden this putting on working parents.

Gov. Charlie Baker has kept child care centers closed for nearly two months to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This has made it very hard on parents, who have to work at home while looking after their kids.

Make way for Ducklings Nursery School & Kindergarten has provided learning packets to parents so they can home-school their children. Parents haven’t been able to send their kids to this nursery school in Springfield since mid-march and they’ll have to go until at least June 29th in order to do that.

Springfield mother, Mary Kate Feit, told 22News why it’s been so challenging during this time.

“Without any place for our kids to go, it’s really challenging it’s making our days really long. Both of us waking up at 5 a.m. and not going to bed until after 10 and doing a lot of that work when the kids are sleeping,” said Feit.

The nursery school’s owner, Ann Denucci Rogalski, said they are preparing for the late June reopening and will have staff and children wear masks if that’s required.

Rogalski told 22News, “That’s the part that scares us a little bit is to how the children are going to react it’s going to be part of life for all of them I think families are eager and ready and I think children need some kind of stability.”

Rogalski said they had to lay off all of their staff, but they will welcome them back when they reopen. She also told 22News they are still paying the costs of rent, taxes, utilities, and supplies, despite not earning any income.