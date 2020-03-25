Neglected horse rescued from inhumane conditions at Ludlow home has died

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the two neglected horses that were rescued from inhumane conditions at a Ludlow stable back in February has passed away.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals at Nevins Farm announced the death of Tia, an 11-year-old mare, Tuesday afternoon.

From her arrival, we knew Tia’s situation was dire and that recovery would be a longshot, but we forged ahead with our trusted farrier and veterinarian. Tia recently had yet another vet visit with further diagnostics which revealed irreparable damage. This damage would cause undue severe pain for the rest of Tia’s life which cannot be managed long-term with the medications she currently needs for comfort. As such, we decided to make the very sad decision to humanely euthanize her earlier today to alleviate her suffering. We are heartbroken. MSPCA at Nevins Farm

MSPCA officials described Tia as a patient, sweet, and loving horse, although she endured horrific and unacceptable conditions before being rescued from a stable behind a home on Alden Street in Ludlow. On February 5, Tia and another horse, Shakira, had to be dug out of their stalls because the manure they were standing in had pilled so high they couldn’t exit or move.

The owner, Nancy Golec, is facing four felony counts of animal cruelty in connection with the case. She was arraigned in Palmer District Court on February 24 and was released on the condition that she does not possess or care for any large animals. According to the MSPCA’s investigation report, there were three dogs at Golec’s home who appeared to be in good health. It is unknown if she will face any additional charges in connection with Tia’s death.

Cases like these are both incredibly gut-wrenching and deeply encouraging at the same time; a piece of our heart passed with Tia and at times like these it is always hard to continue the work that we do for some of the most at-risk animals our communities. But with that heaviness also comes the incredible joy that we feel as our community rallies around us to support these horses, cheers on the work that we do and reminds us that in the midst of the incomprehensible, there is also an abundance of goodness and compassion and kindness all around us in the form of our amazing animal loving community. Thank you for being part of that. MSPCA at Nevins Farm

As for Shakira, MSPCA officials said they are pleased with her recovery, and even though she has more progress to make, her prognosis has been much more promising from the start.