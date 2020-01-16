Neighbor describes seeing abduction of Springfield girl but was too late

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of an 11-year-old girl while on her way home from school on Wednesday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia was located after she was spotted inside a blue Honda Civic by multiple civilians on the MassPike traveling in the Sturbridge area.

The suspect in custody, 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, was arrested at gunpoint and Charlotte was rescued safely without incident. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Neighbors told 22News that Charlotte, a student at the Hampden Charter School of Science, was walking from her school bus stop when someone in a car unfamiliar to the neighborhood showed up. Police say the suspect followed behind her and grabbed her.

Neighbors tell us they saw her struggling with her abductor while screaming before the stranger took her. 22News spoke with one neighbor who saw it all happen after his wife was screaming to alert him.

“My wife came back on the porch and she was hollering at whoever it was and I came up behind her,” said Julius Kenney, a neighbor. “And I was trying to get down here in time because I could see the individual bent over like this. And the kid was hollering. Okay, so by the time I got the gate open they were gone.”

Some neighbors say they were concerned at how long it took for the Amber Alert to go out on mobile devices but Springfield Police say while they were actively working on the case, they had to make sure a number of boxes were checked before they could officially send out the mobile amber alert.

Springfield Mayor Sarno and Springfield police are thanking local residents for their help in locating Moccia.

They say after the Amber Alert, the text-a-tip line was flooded with civilian sightings and information.