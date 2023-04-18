SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield Police Ordinance Unit assisted by the city’s Office of Code Enforcement members conducted a Quality-of-Life neighborhood sweep on Thursday, April 13.

Various violations, which accounted for the issuing of 29 Ordinance Citations, were cited in the Mattoon Street, Elliot Street and Salem Street area.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Similar neighborhood sweeps will continue to be conducted by the Ordinance Unit throughout the spring and summer. The Good Neighbor Handbook is a resource available to the public, that ensures the city’s ordinance laws.

The Good Neighbor Handbook is available in both English and Spanish here.