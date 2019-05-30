Neighborhoods heavily affected by June 1st tornado look back 8-years later

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The June 1 tornado tore a 40-mile path of destruction from Westfield to Charlton.

One of the neighborhoods first affected by the tornado was Shaker Heights in Westfield. It knocked trees and power lines down all across the area. The tornado also damaged the roof of the Munger Hill Elementary school.

Pieces of it were found scattered around in some of the nearby neighborhoods. Streets like Steiger Drive and Falley Drive were made impassable.

Those streets look very different today but the lack of trees is a reminder of that day. While the damage was bad in Westfield other areas to the east were hit even harder by the tornado.

West Springfield resident John Somers told 22News, “I also had a friend of mine who lived on Roosevelt Avenue next to Cathedral High School and his property got devastated pretty bad and actually a bunch of our friends went over the weekend after with chainsaws, and we spent 8 hours trying to clear out some of the debris.”

The June 1 tornado was an EF-3, and it’s 39-mile path of destruction stretched from Westfield to Charlton.

While other parts of the country have had to deal with severe weather and tornadoes so far we’ve been pretty lucky.



