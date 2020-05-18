Neighboring states reopening soon might attract western Massachusetts shoppers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Enfield is only about a 15-minute ride from Springfield, and with retail stores opening up on Wednesday, many people around may go there to shop.

Connecticut begins their four-phased approach for reopening the economy Wednesday. In Phase 1, CT retail stores and malls will be allowed to reopen as long as they adhere to the new strict retail guidelines.

Restaurants will also be allowed to offer table service outdoors. Many local residents, such as Maureen Maynard of West Springfield, believe there will be western Massachusetts residents shopping in Connecticut when stores reopen.

Maynard told 22News, “I think a lot of people already come over here wehther they are going to come Wednesday? By best guess is some will, some won’t.”

Now Hair salons and barbershops in Connecticut were expected to reopen on Wednesday as well but not anymore. Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday afternoon, that they now won’t be able to resume operations until early June.

Hair salons in Massachusetts will open next Monday, May 25, that’ll be at least a week earlier than Connecticut.