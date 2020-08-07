Neighbors help rescue family from house fire in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three West Springfield neighbors have earned the respect and affection of being hometown heroes.

Chris Walker, John Flaherty and Justin Foley can be proud of themselves after helping a family escape from a burning house. They were convinced, rightly so, that their neighbors were asleep on the second floor Tuesday night, unaware their home on Garden Street was on fire.

“I could see black smoke coming from the house,” Foley recalled. “We saw the black smoke, we went in to get them out of the house.”

The scene wasn’t totally unfamiliar to John Flaherty, a retired Enfield, Connecticut firefighter.

“We knocked on the windows, we knocked on doors, we went a couple of times around the house to see if it’s opened, found a window on the first floor opened,” he told 22News.

“I went down the stairs through an open window and finally they came down the stairs,” Walker added.

Neighbors looking out for each other as they had during the storm leaving so many without power Tuesday night.

The homeowners escaped the fire unharmed. They’ll be welcomed home by their good neighbors, these hometown heroes, in several months when they move back in.