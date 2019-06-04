Neighbors react to Palmer Rd. house fire

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone inside safely escaped a raging house fire in the Three Rivers section of Palmer on Tuesday morning.

A viewer sent 22News cell-phone video of the flames shooting out of all the windows and roof of this three-family, wood-frame home on Palmer Road.

No one was hurt, but the house is a total loss.

One of the residents was at work. His children’s mother, who lives next door, called him with the unsettling news.

“He started freaking out, asking me what was going on, how bad it was, if anyone was inside,” Tabitha Groux recalled. “I told him that, “No, everyone got out.” The house probably isn’t gonna be standing after this one; it’s going down bad.”

The Red Cross was on site, providing assistance to the five residents forced out of their home. They secured temporary lodging and resources for the fire victims.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are searching for the source of this very destructive fire.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.