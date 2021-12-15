Nerd Nite event held at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Nerd Nite,’ kicked off Wednesday night in Holyoke, the event dedicated to learning about the sciences and arts.

This monthly event will be held at the Divine Theater at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke.

Nerd Nite event organizer, Kevin Tracy told 22News, “It brings people together to learn about things that they might not be even aware of. So tonight we are going to have a talk about sun-luminescent, which is how they get light out of water through sound.”

The next Nerd Nite event will be held on January 12th and admission is free.