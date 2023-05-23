SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Progressing diversity and inclusion within the world of business Tuesday night, at a special diversity networking event in Springfield.

The Western Mass Economic Development Council and MGM Springfield partnered for the event at the casino. It was a way for people to network with local vendors, including minority-owned, women-owned and LGBTQ+-owned businesses.

It also provided an opportunity to connect with MGM Springfield, and learn about future vendor contracts.

Arien Carballo VP of Finance Operations at MGM, tells 22News, “It’s part of our commitment to the area and advancing economic development, in the areas we operate; And all of these organizations help vendors either get a certification and also work through the process of growing their businesses.”