SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you head to downtown Springfield, you may have noticed it has become a little brighter.

That is because of the brand new 25-foot tall digital marquees that now sit on the outside of the MassMutual Center.

The large lighting sign display was unveiled for the first time early Thursday evening to city officials and the Thunderbirds hockey team. The marquees will help with the promotion of upcoming events in the city of Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, “It will highlight all the shows coming to downtown Springfield. It’s exciting. A lot of good shows. You’ll see right on there and come on down to downtown Springfield.”

Mayor Sarno adds that this is all in effort to revamp the downtown area.