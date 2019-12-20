New 911 dispatch center answers calls for residents of Chicopee and Longmeadow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- WESTCOMM Regional Dispatch Center is now answering emergency calls for the residents of Chicopee and Longmeadow.

The center, which has been in service since December 10 held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The $6 million radio program is located in a newly renovated area of the Chicopee Public Safety Complex. It’s run by civilians who received special training and are from the communities in which they serve.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said having Civilians answer emergency calls gives police and fire departments more time to serve the community.

“Now that re-deployment of that scale and talent brings more value to the community so officers can do their work and civilians can do dispatch, It’s a real incredible team.” -Lt. Governor Karyn Polito

Longmeadow Police Chief John Stankewicz told 22News this dispatch center will better assist police and fire departments in times of a major crisis.

“We have multiple dispatchers working in the communication center able to assist that major event. In Longmeadow with one dispatcher, we weren’t able to provide that type of service. “ – John Stankewicz, Longmeadow Police Chief

Currently, The WESTCOMM Regional Dispatch Center serves Chicopee and Longmeadow but the goal is to serve many other towns and cities in the region.

Chief Stankiewicz added, “As we get our legs under us, we are confident that other people will see the benefits of regional dispatch and join us.”