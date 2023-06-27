CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new pregnant workers fairness act, which took effect Tuesday, will require employers to make more accommodations for their pregnant employees.

Timothy Netkovick, attorney from Bacon & Wilson in Springfield says the idea behind the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is to make sure that women have an equal opportunity to do their job while pregnant.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act prohibits employment discrimination of pregnancy and related conditions, which can include lactation or the need to express breast milk for a nursing child.

Some examples include, more flexible hours, the ability to sit in jobs that require lots of standing and a parking spot closer to the workplace. Timothy from Bacon & Wilson says it’s important for pregnant workers to have a conversation with their employers about what best suits their needs.

“Like additional breaks for food breaks, bathroom breaks, things like that, they need to express milk, an employer can not ask questions about that but other questions, it’s really a conversation between the employer, employee and along with some doctor involvement in terms of the medical need for the situation.”

He says if employers do not accommodate pregnant workers in need, they can file a complaint, if they feel that they are being discriminated against, which can turn into a lawsuit. And the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity commission says employers are required to provide reasonable accommodations, unless the accommodations causes significant difficulty or is an expense for the employer.