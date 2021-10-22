New affordable housing project ribbon cutting ceremony in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – City and state officials celebrated the completion of a new affordable housing project in Holyoke on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

CEO of Way Finders Keith Fairey joined with S State Representative Patricia Duffy, State Senator John Velis, Holyoke’s Acting Mayor Terence Murphy, project funders, and community stakeholders for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The Library Commons project located at 193 Chestnut Street, broke ground in 2019 and is now complete bringing 38 new affordable apartments to the city. It is also home to The Care Center’s Roqué House program that supports young parents while they earn a college degree or other credential that will lead to economic self-sufficiency by providing affordable housing, personal and academic counseling, and arts and educational programming.

“Safe, quality, stable housing is the foundation for success for families, for individuals, and for building vibrant neighborhoods and communities,” said Keith Fairey. “While we are here today to celebrate the completion of the first 38 units at Library Commons, we also recognize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity through American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in more housing of all types. It will take all of us—neighborhood residents, Way Finders staff, funders, community partners, and businesses—to join together to support a generational investment in housing that can build and preserve homes for all people in our communities be they rural, urban, or suburban. And we must provide new opportunities to people who have seen historically disparate and negative impacts of underinvestment and disinvestment in their communities over time.”

Phase 2 will 41 units on four neighboring sites.

Library Commons – BEFORE

Library Commons – AFTER

The project was funded by a number of organizations and grants including the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, Mass Housing, Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation, Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation, Dorfman Capital, NeighborWorks America, the City of Holyoke, Way Finders, Housing Partnership Network, and Mass Housing Partnership.

“As a longtime partner of both Way Finders and affordable housing efforts across Holyoke, we are pleased to be providing long-term financing to such an impactful development,” said Clark Ziegler, Mass Housing Partnership’s executive director. “Library Commons not only revitalizes an important corner of the downtown area, but it will also offer deeply affordable homes and services that will provide pathways to education and job opportunities for its residents.”