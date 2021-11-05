New AmeriCorps members sworn in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than one hundred young adults met at Springfield’s Riverfront Park Friday, where they pledged to spend the upcoming year servicing of people in need.

They’re some of the 2,000 Massachusetts of AmeriCorps, many of whom volunteer for a wide variety of service organizations.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Senator Eric Lesser welcomed the eagerness of these young people to serve others. Many of these AmeriCorps volunteers attend Springfield College.

Arielle, a student from Springfield College told 22News, “I want to work with the innocent kids of Springfield to help them get an education. I feel I love kids and I love the kids of this community, and everybody just needs some extra love.”

While Mayor Domenic Sarno added, “Arielle here is going to help in the mental health field, especially as we move out of Covid-19.”

Some of those young people will devote themselves to helping children learn to read at the age of three years old.