SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Progress continues on the multi-million dollar renovation project for apartments at the long-vacant Court Square Building in downtown Springfield and now, those apartments are available for rent.

The building, which will be known as Thirty One Elm, is now accepting reservations for move-ins on their website. Apartments range from $1,500 a month for the least expensive one-bedroom to more than $2,300 a month for the most expensive two-bedroom.

The building, located right across Court Square from City Hall and Symphony Hall has been vacant for decades.