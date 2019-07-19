New arrivals at T.J.O Animal Rescue in Springfield include pig, goat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been an unusual week for Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Rescue in Springfield.

“This is a learning experience for us because we don’t see too many pigs here at T.J. O’Connor,” said Pam Peebles, executive director of the Animal Rescue.

One of the kennels at T.J.O. is looking more like a pig pen now that Gladys has arrived. She got loose in Chicopee this week, but this little piggy never went home, and instead got picked up by police.

“It’s one of those stories you can’t really make this stuff up,” Peebles told 22News.

T.J.O said a woman purchased Gladys at an auction in another state and brought her back to a city where pigs are prohibited.

“Drove it to her Chicopee apartment, and was walking the pig the next morning, and the pig took off, that’s how the Chicopee police were informed,” Peebles explained. “And Animal Control, we were called in.”

It’s unclear if Gladys will get to find a new home. Regulations from the USDA mean certain health certificates are needed to be sure the pig won’t pass along any disease to people, and T.J.O. is working to find the proper documents, and prevent having to put Gladys down.

Peebles said this is why it’s so important to do research before picking your pet.

But if you can’t care for an animal, setting it loose on Sumner Avenue in Springfield isn’t a safe idea.

“We got a call that a goat was walking down Sumner Ave., that stopped to eat some flowers in a yard, and we got a call,” Peebles told 22News. “Virtually there is no tracing of the goat right now, we’ve heard from a lot of people that are interested in adopting the goat.

The Goat’s name? Tom Brady of course!

Tom and Gladys might be spoken for, but this week, there’s a chance this rooster is still up for grabs.