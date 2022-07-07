SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vice President for Student Affairs Kristine Goodwin Thursday announced the appointment of Jessica Hill as Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Western New England University.

Through this position, Hill will support undergraduates in realizing their potential, developing fully, and achieving their goals.

“I am delighted Jessica has accepted our offer to be WNE’s new Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Kristine Goodwin. “Jessica’s twenty years of professional experience and relentless commitment to student success and advocacy make her the ideal person for this position.”

Her career at WNE began in 2020 as the Director of University Advising. She has lived in Springfield her entire life. The previous roles she held at Springfield College included Interim Vice President of Student Affairs, Assistant Dean of Students, and Director of Academic Advising.

Hill holds a Master’s Degree in Psychology with a concentration in Student Personnel Administration in Higher Education from Springfield College after earning her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western New England University.

“As an alumna of Western New England University, it is a pleasure to work at the institution that afforded me many opportunities as a student; a platform to gain confidence in my skills and abilities, and a safety net to learn from my mistakes and shortcomings,” said Hill. “My hope is that all students will find their home away from home here at WNE by making meaningful connections with students, engaging with faculty and staff, and ultimately discovering their ‘why.’ I am committed to supporting students, faculty, and staff to create an inclusive, welcoming, and safe environment.”