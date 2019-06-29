Hundreds of Holyoke residents pay tribute to a victim of violence at Ely Park

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people came out for a special dedication at Ely Park in Holyoke.

Saturday was the 14th annual Stop the Violence three-on-three basketball tournament in Holyoke.

Every year the event is held in honor of Myriam Miranda, a woman who was shot and killed in 2003 while trying to break up a fight between her son and three teenagers. And this year’s tournament was a little bit different.

The newly constructed basketball court in Ely Park was named “Myriam Miranda Court,” in her honor. Miranda was a mother of eight, and she was 45-years-old when she was killed.

22News spoke with Myriam’s son, Naldo, on why the event is so important to him and what makes this tournament so special.

Naldo Lopez told 22News, “My last words to my mother was that I made a promise to her that her name will be a legacy and it will live forever and that’s what we are doing right now 14 years later.”

Hundreds of kids and their families participate in the basketball tournament every year. And almost everyone at Saturday’s tournament was wearing a t-shirt that said, “Stop the Violence.”

22News spoke with one Holyoke resident who said the tournament brings awareness to violence in the city.

Doel Vega told 22News, “It’s basically we are just trying to bring awareness to stop the violence most of this is for Myriam Miranda. A lot of people from the community respected her and loved her.”

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, members of the city council, and Holyoke Parks and Recreation Department were all in attendance.

The entire tournament is free of charge, including a commemorative T-shirt, food and drinks.

