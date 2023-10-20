WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What was once Andy’s Variety Store in Westfield is now under new ownership, a ribbon cutting today for a new Barbecue restaurant.

The new restaurant opened up yesterday officially, but today the new family business was officially celebrated.

Newlyweds Christopher and Catie Santaniello bought Andy’s variety store after it’s long time owner passed away a few years ago and ever since they have turned it into a barbecue restaurant, something Christopher has always dreamed of doing.

The couple celebrated the grand opening Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Westfield Mayor Michale McCabe, State Senator John Velis, State Rep Kelly Pease, and more.

Christopher Santaniello tells 22News, “This place is just about having a good time, a good family atmosphere to come and get great barbecue at a decent price. We’re very excited to serve everybody and just loads of excitement around all of us right now.”

According to the Santaniellos, they plan to carry on the convenience store nature of the former Andy’s Variety with traditional convenience items, and continue to offer breakfast and lunch, with the addition of a daily barbecue “dinner to go.”

The restaurant is now open 7 days a week but if you want that brisket you got to get there early. Yesterday they ran out after selling over 250 lbs. of it.