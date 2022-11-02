WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the 17-day fair, Chris Bayle, the owner of BoardWok Noodles, donated surplus food to The Parish Cupboard of Agawam and West Springfield.

The Parish Cupboard provides meals and groceries to people in need throughout West Springfield, Agawam, and other communities. Tim Garstka, ESE Director of Sales, said “Here at The Big E we understand how important it is to give back to our local communities because, without the support of our hometown, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. Chris and BoardWok Noodles checked every box for us this year, and to see such generosity coming from one of our new partners was amazing.”

“The wonderful part of this donation was that it was all fresh vegetables,” said Parish Cupboard Executive Director, Bob Fastie. “It was a much healthier addition to the food that our guests receive.”

Donations for The Parish Cupboard are accepted from Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. This organization works diligently every day to create a safe, welcoming space for those in need.