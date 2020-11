WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You now have a new place to gas up in Westfield.

A new Big-Y Express Gas and Fresh Convenience Market has been open along Main Street in Westfield.

This marks the 12th gas station for the regional supermarket chain and now the third express location in Westfield.

All 12 gas stations are open every day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

(The photos below were provided by Big Y)