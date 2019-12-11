New bill aims to end robocalls nationwide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re one step closer to a crackdown on robocalls.

The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill to help put to an end to robocalls. The bill will create new technologies aimed at identifying robocalls before they reach your phone. More than 49 billion robocalls have been made in the U.S. so far this year.

The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED Act, will help the Federal Communications Commission create new systems of call authentication technologies that phone service providers can use to block robocalls.

Service providers like AT&T would create a caller-ID program for invalid phone calls and alert customers to block the calls.

“It should have been done five years ago and not now but if it gets done soon then I think a lot of people will benefit from that,” Barbara Smith of Holyoke said.

Lawmakers said this is not going to be the end of unwanted robocalls.

The bill won’t entirely block subscribers from receiving calls from unfamiliar numbers. However, they saw it’s a step in the right direction.