CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new bill in Congress would decriminalize cannabis nationwide. So far, it’s only made it through the house, but advocates are hopeful the “More Act” becomes a reality.

Decriminalizing weed could directly benefit people in marginalized communities. Right now, depending on the state you’re in, if you’re caught with cannabis in your possession, you can go to jail. But if the MORE Act is passed, laws surrounding marijuana on the federal level would be similar to what people here in Massachusetts are already used to.

The MORE Act would legalize cannabis nationwide. This bill has faced an uphill battle, but for a second time, the house has approved the measure. Just like in Washington, not everyone agrees with the More Act.

“No I don’t believe that only use for medical treatments, but I can’t and don’t trust them to use it In the corners children to go by and see marijuana to be high I totally disagree with that,” said Edir Ramsahai of Holyoke.

Massachusetts allows the purchase and use of recreational marijuana by people over 21. But sale and distribution are highly restricted in the commonwealth. This federal bill would help marginalized communities who are disproportionately impacted by the so-called war on drugs.

“I think any of these meaningful steps are a net positive for the industry as a whole. We do think that these kinds of bills are important in progressive steps in terms of milestones that need to be hit for cannabis legalization,” said Thomas Winstanley of Theory Wellness in Chicopee.

The legislation would remove cannabis from the controlled federal substance list, it would expunge prior cannabis convictions from records, and ultimately institute a federal tax on cannabis products.

“And so local communities and ones that have adversely been affected over history around types of policing around cannabis-related policy will see a better opportunity,” said Winstanley.

At this time the bill’s fate is being determined but smaller bills could pass in the meantime.