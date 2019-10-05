New book program to help Springfield Public School students read more at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools launched a book program Friday, aimed at increasing reading among students when they’re at home.

Books for Kindergarten Joy is a joint effort by the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals and the Springfield Public Schools.

The program will provide every Kindergarten student in Springfield with four free books to take home.

“We know how important reading is and we also know that a lot of students don’t have books in their homes. So we thought that this was a way to combat literacy and have them start their own home library,” said Mastronardi.

The program is funded by a $30,000 grant from the non-profit First Book.