LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new bakery has opened its doors in the town of Ludlow Monday.

The Monster Den is located at 135 East Street in Ludlow and features Brazilian food choices, according to a news release from The Monster Den. This new business features Brazilian foods like specialty burgers, snacks, sandwiches, and desserts. You can even get a plate of rice, beans, and beef to go.

Their goal for this month is to stay open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 22News spoke with a cashier who happens to be the owner’s daughter about how this chaos was well worth it.

“Through time and community, the incredible community in Ludlow, and family that put in a lot of hard work, now were open. So just hoping for the customers and the best and everything goes smoothly as possible,” said Sophia Gianei.

The Monster Den is a family owned restaurant, with the parents as owners, one daughter as a manager, and the other one, Sophia, as a cashier.