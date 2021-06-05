New cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts-based cannabis grower named INSA has opened a dispensary in downtown Springfield on Saturday morning.

INSA aims to provide a safe, non-addictive and mindful way for people to use recreational marijuana as well as bring jobs for residents in Western Massachusetts.

The dispensary will add 55 new jobs in Springfield and complement INSA’s existing medical-use facility in the city.

The store also offers 20 cannabis strains in a display that allows customers to smell and learn more about the details of each strain through a digital screen.

The store is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and it’s located at 1200 Columbus Ave in Springfield next to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the MGM Springfield casino.