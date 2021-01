LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow is getting a new cell phone tower.

It’ll be located off of Bliss Road near the tennis courts across from the Longmeadow shops. It will be operated by a company called Wireless EDGE, and will be compatible with 4G and 5G services.

Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons told 22News the location was selected because of bylaw requirements.

It’s still unknown how long construction will take.