New changes at Mount Holyoke College to prevent spread of coronavirus

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Holyoke College on Tuesday announced changes to their campus community to ensure student and staff safety as cases of COVID-19 continues to increase in Massachusetts.

In a message addressed to students, staff and faculty, the college’s president, Sonya Stephens, said she along with the college’s leadership team and emergency response team have decided to move forward with several changes including suspending in-person classes and extending spring break:

In-person classes will continue through Friday, March 13

will continue through Friday, March 13 Spring break will be extended by one week through Sunday, March 29

by one week through Sunday, March 29 Alternate modes of instruction will be available from March 30, and will enable you to complete the courses you have begun. Students will receive more information about this in the coming days

will be available from March 30, and will enable you to complete the courses you have begun. Students will receive more information about this in the coming days All students must move out of their on-campus housing beginning on Saturday, March 14, and must be moved out by Friday, March 20, at the latest. Students should not expect to live on campus for the remainder of this semester

beginning on Saturday, March 14, and must be moved out by Friday, March 20, at the latest. Students should not expect to live on campus for the remainder of this semester On-campus housing and dining will be provided only to students who have no option but to remain on campus. Students from countries with travel restrictions, those whose legal residence is Mount Holyoke College, and those with other extenuating circumstances that may require continued residence on campus should fill out this form

I have been hearing from students all afternoon, and I know that there will be deep disappointment among you that you are having to leave campus at such short notice. Seniors, my heart goes out to you especially. Please know that we will continue fully to support you all in your education and that we will be looking for opportunities to ensure that we build a virtual community with the hallmarks of this place you call MoHome. Sonya Stephens, Mount Holyoke President

Stephens said although there are no known cases of the coronavirus on campus, one of the best strategies to prevent the spread is to practice social distancing and minimize the circumstances in which people interact.

“We know, too, that many members of our campus community are planning to travel during spring break, and their return from many places around the country and the world presents a significant risk of exposure to this virus on our campus. It is for that reason that we felt compelled to make this very difficult decision now. Disruptive though these actions are for all of us, the health and wellbeing of our community comes first, and these circumstances require exceptional care and protection of all who are a part of the College, particularly those who may be most vulnerable to a novel virus outbreak. Sonya Stephens, Mount Holyoke President

Click here for more details on Mount Holyoke College’s decision.