New Chicopee apartment complex construction underway

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 51 unit apartment complex is under construction across the former Uniroyal campus at Front and Oak Streets in Chicopee.

The two-building complex will have two three-story buildings with 42 apartments in one building and nine in the second.

As you can see construction has already begun. The project was proposed early in the year but there were delays because of COVID-19.

The City Council granted a special permit in early September allowing it to move ahead. Councilors approved the permit 11-0