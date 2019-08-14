New city themed socks coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and owner of Upscale Socks Lenny Underwood are scheduled to launched new Springfield themed socks Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the launch will take place at the William C. Sullivan Regional Visitors Center.

The socks will feature the Springfield skyline and basketball.

“Lenny is not only a creative photographer but fashion designer too. I’ve purchased Lenny’s prior sock creations and they wear great. Proud that he’s now moved to honor our Springfield with his signature ‘City of Homes’ socks – can’t wait to wear them!” Mayor Sarno

Shoppers may purchase socks and enter a contest to win a free pair on their website.