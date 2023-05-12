WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The business scene is growing in Westfield, a new shop opening its doors Friday, and it’s just in time for Mother’s Day.

Eclectic Finds at the Bismarck celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting; It was once the home of the historic Bismarck Hotel at 16 Union Avenue.

It’s a co-operative shop that features an array of unique items curated and created by professionals, specializing in home décor furniture and gifts. There are multiple co-owners from other businesses who made this opening possible.

Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe was there to welcome the new business Friday evening. The celebration featured a tour of the new facility.

It’s open weekly, Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.