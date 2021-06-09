New collaborative workspace Reevx hosts grand opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new collaborative workspace in Springfield held its grand opening Wednesday on Bridge Street.

Called Reevx, the collaboration space is run by Berkshire Bank.

It will provide opportunities for non-profit organizations, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to access technology, receive professional development and even offer financial education.

Ronald Molina-Brantley of Reevx told 22News, “We want to make sure it’s a welcoming environment. Just come down and check out this space, it’s an entrepreneurial space. So if you have a product you want to try out, I think this is a great opportunity to come in here.”

Reevx is also collaborating with Valley Venture Mentors to help local entrepreneurs with developing their business.