New course at the Jewish Learning Institute, confronting antisemitism

LONGMEADOW Mass. (WWLP)- Outsmarting Antisemitism, is a new fall four-session course at the Jewish Learning Institute and Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy, the course is from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute.

According to the JLI using history, Talmudic sources, Jewish mysticism, and contemporary expert analysis, the course addresses some of the niggling questions we grapple with as individuals and as a community. Why does antisemitism persist? How can we make hate go away? How can we counter Israel-focused antisemitism and prevent our own youth from unwittingly lending their voices to anti-Semitic agendas?

“Many Jews are anxious about rising antisemitism today and worry about how to respond to it,” remarked Rabbi Yakov Wolff LYA JLI instructor.

“By exploring the mechanics of antisemitism and probing historical strategies for reducing it, this course offers a framework for confronting it head-on with purpose, positivity, and pride.” Rabbi Yakov Wolff LYA JLI instructor.

Outsmarting Antisemitism is for anyone and everyone and is said to be for “All those who care about religious freedom, both Jews and others, confront a disturbing increase in antisemitism worldwide,” said Cary Nelson, past president of the American Association of University Professors. “It is no longer enough just to be opposed to antisemitism. We all have to be knowledgeable about its history and current manifestations if we are to be equipped to combat its spread. That is why this course matters.”

“To succeed in the struggle against these dangerous phenomena, we have to confront antisemitism on all fronts simultaneously. Therefore, this course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute is very important.” Natan Sharansky, former refusenik and chairman at the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.

The JLI says that Outsmarting Antisemitism will be offered on zoom beginning Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. Upon registering for the course, you will receive the zoom link. Rabbi Wolff will offer a live socially distanced class on Thursday at the law offices of James Smith, 1331 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103, Springfield, MA, for four consecutive Thursdays beginning November 4 from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday’s class will also be offered on zoom. The cost is $100 to attend.

To register or for more information please call 413-348-4978 or visit www.myJLI.com for registration and for other course-related information.

This course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. The JLI says that all courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other houses of worship.