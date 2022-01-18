SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New today, a new COVID-19 testing option for schools, to replace the “Test and Stay Program.”

The state will now offer free at home covid tests to those who sign up. A big step as these take home test kits have been in high demand across the state.

Kelly Trudeau, Director of Giggle Gardens Learning Center told 22News, “When the kids are getting tested at school and then when they come here, it’s definitely an amazing thing so that we don’t have to worry about them.”

Since the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the state’s education department has been determined to keep kids in the classroom. With this goal in mind, the Baker administration created the Test and Stay program for public schools across the Commonwealth.

If students or educators are exposed to COVID, the program allows them to remain in class as long as they test negative, instead of quarantining at home.

Now, this new initiative will eliminate contract tracing, instead students and staff will receive at-home test kits on a weekly basis, if they so wish.

Gov. Charlie Baker stated, “This new testing program, based on conversations with school districts is just the latest way that we think we can help keep kids in school.”

The tests that will be administered through the program, come from a supply of 26 million that the Baker administration released early this month.

“For us to be able to implement that program would be amazing, so that way we could have kids stay in the program and also the teachers too,” added Trudeau.

Schools will receive tests for students whose families opt in during the week of January 31.