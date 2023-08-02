SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club (PVRC) had to postpone its annual Dragon Boat Festival in July, a new date has been announced for the event.

The festival was originally scheduled for July 29th but due to the flooding along the Connecticut River throughout last month, the unsafe conditions of the water caused the event to be postponed. The new date for the event has been announced for October 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Riverfront Park.

“We are happy to have found an alternative date for the Dragon Boat Festival, which has become a staple of our offerings on the Riverfront. With the additional time, we are opening registration for teams and a fall dragon boat experience on the Connecticut with colleagues and friends can be spectacular. We look forward to welcoming Dragon Boaters and fans of this fun and exciting event,” said Ben Quick, Executive Director of PVRC.

Dragon boating dates back more than 2,000 years and those who participate in the sport say it’s a perfect combination of competition and camaraderie. Twenty-person canoes are adorned with dragon heads and tails. A drummer on board helps paddlers keep in rhythm.

Both competitive and community teams participate in the event, which also acts as a fundraiser for the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club. Hundreds attend the free event in Springfield every year.