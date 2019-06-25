New deputy chief, two lieutenants honored in Promotional Pinning Ceremony in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It was a proud day for four Springfield Police officers who received new badges designating their promotions in rank.

During this time-honored ceremony, 30-year veteran Captain Steven Kent became deputy chief. Lt. Scott Richard was recently promoted to the rank of Captain and two new lieutenants, Julio Toledo and Aaron Butler.

Lt. Toledo received his badge from his wife, Springfield Police Detective Denise Toledo. Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News these are long-time officers who’ve seen it all.

“They are, these guys have been on a long time, they’ve been in some tough spots,” said Acting Commissioner Clapprood. “I think I’ve got four who are really going to help me out on my command staff and out on the street.”

Together, the four newly promoted officers represent nearly 100 years of police work experience.